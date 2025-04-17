Piper Sandler Lowers Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $45.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

IIPR has been the topic of several other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Alliance Global Partners cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IIPR

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:IIPR opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $138.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The company had revenue of $76.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $536,109.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,346 shares in the company, valued at $94,960.30. This represents a 84.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 35,269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,798,000 after purchasing an additional 64,908 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.