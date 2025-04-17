Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance

OTCMKTS:APNHY opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

