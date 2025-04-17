Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance
OTCMKTS:APNHY opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile
