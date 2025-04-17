Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Short Interest Update

Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,349,800 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the March 15th total of 1,554,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ASPHF opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.
About Ascentage Pharma Group International
