Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Trading Up 10.8% – Here’s Why

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 466,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,105,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.62 ($0.02).

Seeing Machines Trading Up 10.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £111.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

