Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Trading Down 7.6% – Should You Sell?

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 1,007,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,811,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.87 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £9.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.93.

About Galileo Resources

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

