Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Trading Down 7.6% – Should You Sell?

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 1,007,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,811,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.87 ($0.01).
Galileo Resources Trading Up 4.1 %
The firm has a market cap of £9.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.93.
About Galileo Resources
Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Galileo Resources
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.