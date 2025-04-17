Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Shares Up 88% – Here’s Why

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 88% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). 6,044,573 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,596% from the average session volume of 356,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £955,172.64, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.16.
Chesterfield Resources Company Profile
Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.
