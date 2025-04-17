DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five Below from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

Five Below stock opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average is $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $154.47.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 48,524 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Five Below by 691.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

