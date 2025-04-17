DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $475.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Stephens started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.29.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $331.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.43. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $223.41 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.90 and a beta of 1.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $764,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

