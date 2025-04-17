Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.88.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $332.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.64 and a 200-day moving average of $357.81. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1,283.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

