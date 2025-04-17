First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $217.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on First Solar from $304.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.63.

Get First Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on First Solar

First Solar Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $124.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.08. First Solar has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $30,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,836 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,815. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $1,021,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,793.40. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,821,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,259,697,000 after buying an additional 120,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,242 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $469,154,000 after acquiring an additional 63,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in First Solar by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,359,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $415,899,000 after purchasing an additional 262,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Solar by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,056 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,410,000 after purchasing an additional 223,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,244 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,871,000 after purchasing an additional 426,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.