Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given “In-Line” Rating at Evercore ISI

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reissued by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXC. Barclays lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Get Exelon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXC opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. Exelon has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 157,548 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 27,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.