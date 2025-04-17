WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 802,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,894 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $75,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 12,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $107.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

