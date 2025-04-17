Mariner LLC Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $19,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

Shares of ASML opened at $634.93 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $701.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $716.06. The stock has a market cap of $249.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

