Insider Buying: The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,100 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $10,164.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,970,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,674.56. This represents a 0.06 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,600 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $15,152.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,156 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $126,560.72.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 549 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $5,424.12.

On Monday, March 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,437 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $96,068.66.

On Thursday, March 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,210 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $61,913.70.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,388 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $43,704.48.

On Thursday, February 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 955 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $9,444.95.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,500 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $15,405.00.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 29,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

