Mariner LLC Cuts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $80.29 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $85.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

