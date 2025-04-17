Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $24,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $626,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $76,281,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Newmont by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,150 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,385,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Newmont by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,832,000 after buying an additional 1,578,545 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 2.6 %

NEM opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $89,082.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,199.77. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $128,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,872.44. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,154 shares of company stock worth $825,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.02.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.