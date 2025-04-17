Insider Selling: Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Sells 2,958 Shares of Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 2,958 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $22,392.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,819.12. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anthony D’adamio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Anthony D’adamio sold 4,380 shares of Bioventus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $44,632.20.

Bioventus Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BVS opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $637.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.92. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 3.9% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 54,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 3,228.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bioventus by 1,138.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 30,977 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Further Reading

