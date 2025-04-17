Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Price

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PATK has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.04.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

PATK stock opened at $79.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.17. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $67.72 and a 12-month high of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $211,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,559.82. The trade was a 542.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $246,754.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,303.32. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 124.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,178,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

