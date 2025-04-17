SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Insider Michael Wachtel Buys 2,000 Shares

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) insider Michael Wachtel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$19.29 ($12.28) per share, with a total value of A$38,574.00 ($24,569.43).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.
The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from SEEK’s previous Interim dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. SEEK’s payout ratio is presently -188.24%.
About SEEK
SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.
