Insider Selling: Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) CFO Sells 3,875 Shares of Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $29,333.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,036.16. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 24th, Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,479 shares of Bioventus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $53,639.41.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Mark Leonard Singleton sold 6,498 shares of Bioventus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $66,214.62.

NYSE BVS opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.92. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bioventus by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bioventus by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Bioventus by 3.9% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 54,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

