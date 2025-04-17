Insider Selling: Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) CFO Sells 3,875 Shares of Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $29,333.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,036.16. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mark Leonard Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 24th, Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,479 shares of Bioventus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $53,639.41.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Mark Leonard Singleton sold 6,498 shares of Bioventus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $66,214.62.
Bioventus Price Performance
NYSE BVS opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.92. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.
Institutional Trading of Bioventus
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BVS
About Bioventus
Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bioventus
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.