Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) EVP Roderick James Mackenzie Sells 22,000 Shares

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $49,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $809,135.43. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roderick James Mackenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of Transocean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $84,700.00.

Shares of RIG opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 target price on Transocean in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

