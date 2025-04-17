Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Price

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $91.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.12. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.