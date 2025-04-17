Mariner LLC Has $17.83 Million Stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,179,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,535 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $17,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,103,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $28,434,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,648,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after acquiring an additional 714,940 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,727,000 after acquiring an additional 182,002 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 174,759 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OBDC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,800. The trade was a 41.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.