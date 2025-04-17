Mariner LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $22,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,544,000. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6,396.5% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 225,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after buying an additional 221,704 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,134.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 147,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 135,289 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,674,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,051,000 after acquiring an additional 93,776 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $115.53 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $152.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

