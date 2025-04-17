Mariner LLC Acquires 44,107 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,107 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4,503.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of IMTM stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $41.23.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

