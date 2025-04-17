Mariner LLC Sells 51,283 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,283 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $21,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

ARKK stock opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.52. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

