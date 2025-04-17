ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $16,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,680,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,580,799.20. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.74, for a total value of $439,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,218 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,923.32. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,816. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $265.00 target price on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $211.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.91. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.19 and a fifty-two week high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 25.03%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

