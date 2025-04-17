Mariner LLC Buys 24,101 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,101 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $64.87 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

