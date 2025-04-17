CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 229.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,562,000 after buying an additional 6,795,792 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,656,000 after acquiring an additional 92,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,249,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,482,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 363,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,308 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 135.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $6,900,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $597,239.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,737.92. The trade was a 95.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,370,872 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.29.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

