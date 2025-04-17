CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTBA. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,458,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,656,000 after acquiring an additional 141,483 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 1,510.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 580,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,866,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the period.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

MTBA opened at $49.99 on Thursday. Simplify MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13.

Simplify MBS ETF Announces Dividend

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

