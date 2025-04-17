CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,536,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $147,749,000 after purchasing an additional 242,675 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Prescient Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

