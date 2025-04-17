CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 42,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $117.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.47 and a 52 week high of $125.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $1,539,773.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,661.60. This represents a 29.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,385,250. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,337. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

