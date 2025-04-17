CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,644 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFEB. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,673,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,918,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FFEB opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $890.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.60.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

