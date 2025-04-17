AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AppFolio’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

AppFolio Trading Down 1.8 %

AppFolio stock opened at $217.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.86. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $189.01 and a 52 week high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf bought 9,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at $692,977.06. The trade was a -150.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $213,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,565.30. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in AppFolio by 53.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

