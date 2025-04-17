Head-To-Head Review: National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) vs. CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties 6.19% 10.34% 1.38% National Health Investors 38.53% 10.11% 5.12%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $535.29 million N/A $6.55 million N/A N/A National Health Investors $335.18 million 10.51 $135.65 million $3.12 24.19

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and National Health Investors”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

National Health Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CBL & Associates Properties and National Health Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00 National Health Investors 0 2 2 0 2.50

National Health Investors has a consensus target price of $85.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.28%. Given National Health Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

National Health Investors beats CBL & Associates Properties on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

