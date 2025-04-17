Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Insider Thomas D. Schwenger Sells 1,200 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. The trade was a 4.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $221.01 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.25 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.25. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.