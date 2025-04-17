Morgan Stanley Cuts Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $157.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.29.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $135.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.91. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $108.34 and a one year high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,681,000 after buying an additional 863,326 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,738,000 after acquiring an additional 388,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,292,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,321,000 after acquiring an additional 900,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,280,000 after purchasing an additional 44,865 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,533,000 after purchasing an additional 70,976 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

