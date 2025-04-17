Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $58.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6723 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,385,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,431,000 after acquiring an additional 749,843 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,600,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,138,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,138,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,398,619,000 after purchasing an additional 234,088 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,387,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,613,000 after buying an additional 4,321,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,757,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,613,000 after buying an additional 115,884 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

