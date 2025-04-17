Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Major Shareholder Buys 33,531 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 33,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $125,070.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,937,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,438.23. This represents a 1.76 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 23,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $96,512.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 146,460 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $577,052.40.

On Friday, April 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 123,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $505,530.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 5,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GTE opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. LM Asset IM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,928,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

