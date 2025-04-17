Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) CEO Sells $59,819.36 in Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $59,819.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,175.68. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas David Hull III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Thomas David Hull III sold 3,000 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $136,890.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Thomas David Hull III sold 213 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $10,336.89.

Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance

Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $97.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEQU. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 2,605.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 18,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

