Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $191.22 and last traded at $186.45, with a volume of 1069272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.34.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Royal Gold by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

