Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 2372932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,100,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,942,000 after purchasing an additional 309,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,228,000 after buying an additional 136,594 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,137 shares in the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 6,040,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,826,000 after acquiring an additional 738,233 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,971,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,389 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

