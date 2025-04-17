RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

RXST has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RxSight from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

RxSight stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $587.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). RxSight had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,428.03. This represents a 22.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $108,631.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,913.21. This trade represents a 32.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RxSight by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,946,000 after purchasing an additional 96,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RxSight by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,159,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,258,000 after acquiring an additional 413,737 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in RxSight by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,551,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,345,000 after acquiring an additional 381,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RxSight by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,417,000 after purchasing an additional 62,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

