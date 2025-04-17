Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $47.43, with a volume of 12821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 1.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

