Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 474537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 4.4 %

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

