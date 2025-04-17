DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 138,895 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $1,400,061.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,764,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,793.28. This trade represents a 7.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 28,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $281,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,554.80. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,726. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 14.5% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth $1,258,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

