United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the March 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 167.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

United Internet Stock Up 10.3 %

UDIRF stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,150,000.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Internet has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

