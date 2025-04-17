CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Director Sells C$10,608,000.00 in Stock

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Director Brigette Elizabeth Chang sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.20, for a total value of C$10,608,000.00.

Brigette Elizabeth Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Brigette Elizabeth Chang sold 1,500 shares of CI Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00.

CI Financial Price Performance

Shares of CIX opened at C$31.17 on Thursday. CI Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of C$13.87 and a twelve month high of C$31.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 506.88.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.77%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.94.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

