CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Director Sells C$10,608,000.00 in Stock

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Director Brigette Elizabeth Chang sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.20, for a total value of C$10,608,000.00.
Brigette Elizabeth Chang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 9th, Brigette Elizabeth Chang sold 1,500 shares of CI Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00.
CI Financial Price Performance
Shares of CIX opened at C$31.17 on Thursday. CI Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of C$13.87 and a twelve month high of C$31.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 506.88.
CI Financial Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.94.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CI Financial
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.