Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the March 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lumina Gold Price Performance
LMGDF opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. Lumina Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.71.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
