Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2025

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the March 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lumina Gold Price Performance

LMGDF opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. Lumina Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.71.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.