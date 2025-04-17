Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the March 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LMGDF opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. Lumina Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.71.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

