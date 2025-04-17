Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Rises By 317.8%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 489,200 shares, an increase of 317.8% from the March 15th total of 117,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 361,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Petrofac Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of POFCY stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.